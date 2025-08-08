Georgia Football Projected to Have Over Ten Players Selected in 2026 NFL Draft
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to have over ten players selected in the 2026 NFL draft.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been crushing it in the NFL draft over the last few years. This past draft, they had 13 total players selected, which is just two short of the draft record of 15, which they set during the 2022 NFL draft.
Projections are already being made for the 2026 NFL draft, and ESPN's Jordan Reid projects Georgia to have 11 total players drafted next week. For context, 11 players drafted next year would put the Dawgs at 56 players drafted over the last five draft classes.
Reid goes on to mention CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson, Christen Miller, Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris, Earnest Greene, Monroe Freeling, Micah Morris, Dillon Bell, Zachariah Branch, Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie as potential names to be drafted next year.
Reid is particularly high on Georgia's linebackers Wilson and Allen.
"Georgia's defense has had many dynamic linebackers in previous seasons, and Allen in next in line," Reid wrote. "At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, he's an active and urgent defender who finished with 76 tackles and an interception during his sophomore campaign. Wilson and Allen are arguably the best pair of linebackers in the country."
Of course, it's unlikely that all of those names will declare for the draft and some other names that weren't listed likely will. For example, Colbie Young is entering his final year of eligibility and the Dawgs are expecting a big season out of him.
Much like it is an annual expectation for Georgia to have a great defense, it's also an expectation for Georgia to produce a large portion of NFL talent every single offseason.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily