Georgia Football Ranked Inside Top 5 For Programs Most Set Up For Future Success
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked as one of the top programs in college football, most set up for future success.
Since the beginning of the decade, the Georgia Bulldogs have become one of college football's premier programs and have enjoyed a level of success that few programs have ever felt. But while the Dawgs' previous accomplishments have placed them on a pedestal, the future for Georgia's football program appears just as bright.
According to CBS Sports, the Bulldogs are one of the top five programs most set up for success in the future. This ranking was based on a score that utilized resources, recruiting, talent pool, and overall administration to complete a comprehensive score for each program.
The Bulldogs came in as the fourth-highest team most destined for success behind Texas, LSU, and Ohio State. The Dawgs' score was also tied with the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team the Bulldogs have frequently faced in championship settings.
"Kirby Smart has managed to accomplish what Mark Richt could not at Georgia. He has taken the program to the top of the pedestal." Wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "He's done it the old-fashioned way -- by stocking the line of scrimmage with the best players in the country. With an expansive recruiting budget, the Bulldogs will continue to bring in top talent annually, even if Smart prefers the heftiest NIL checks go to proven players."
The Bulldogs will look to continue their successes when they begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
