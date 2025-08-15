Georgia Football Ranked Outside Top Five in Latest College Football Top 25
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked outside of the top five in the latest college football top 25.
The Georgia Bulldogs recently discovered their official preseason ranking as the AP poll placed them at No. 5 in the poll. Other outlets have continued to release their preseason rankings, and Sports Illustrated announced where Georgia fell in their preseason rankings.
The Bulldogs came in at No. 6 in the rankings. Who they are ranked behind is not known yet, as those spots have not been released. And while being ranked outside of the top five might feel a little odd for Georgia, there isn't an expected drop off in the winning category this season.
"This is a much younger Georgia team than most are used to, but it’s still the national title threat it usually is under Smart," Bryan Fischer wrote. "Seeing just how good Stockton is at quarterback will play a major factor in how the Bulldogs are viewed, but the roster is excellent and they get most of their toughest games at home or at a neutral site. That’s typically a winning combination and the program is set to do plenty more of that in 2025."
The questions around Georgia's program this season are fair. They lost some big names defensively and anytime a team is replacing a starting quarterback, people are going to be hesitant to jump on board until they seem them play a couple of times.
The good news for Georgia is they open with Marshall and Austin Peay, so Stockton will be able to get comfortable the first two games before they travel to Knoxville to play Tennessee week three.
