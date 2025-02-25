Georgia Football Ranks Extremely Low in Returning Production
The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked as one of the worst teams in returning production as they prepare for their 2025 college football season.
In the world of college football, talent is one of a team's most valuable and important assets. Oftentimes, teams with superior rosters triumph over those that don't. But on top of needing superior talent, teams also need players that have experience. Having a roster that has playing experience and past production is equally as important to having a roster with talent.
While the Georgia Bulldogs have an absorbent amount of talent nearly every year, it appears that this year's roster will be lacking in experience. According to ESPN, the Bulldogs are returning just 45% of their total production from the 2024 season which currently ranks 105th amongst all FBS teams.
The Bulldogs have been tasked with replacing a considerable amount of talent in 2025, which includes a starting quarterback, Butkus Award winner, the team's top-two leading receivers from a year ago, and numerous multiple-year starters on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Although the Dawgs are not returning a ton of production, Kirby Smart and his staff have made necessary moves to mitigate the loss of talent. The Bulldogs nabbed two extremely talented receivers from the transfer portal this offseason and have consistently signed some of the top recruiting classes in the nation.
Georgia will begin its 2025 campaign on August 30th in Athens against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs are undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart and are currently on a more than 30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium.
