Georgia Football Rated as Top-3 Defense in New EA Sports College Football Video Game
According to rankings from EA Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the most talented defenses in the country.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been known for their elite talent on both sides of the football and have been regarded as one of the most dominant teams of the decade. Along with many experts, players, and coaches, video game developer EA Sports has also noticed the team’s ability to recruit and develop talent.
According to a ratings reveal from EA Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive unit will be rated a 94 overall out of 100 in the upcoming college football video game. The rating is the highest ranking out of any team in the SEC and is the second highest ranking behind the Ohio State Buckeyes.
While video games to some degree do not represent real-life or on-field success, the fact that Georgia is ranked with such prestige in the upcoming game shows that the Dawgs will likely have one of the most talented defenses in the country this year.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
