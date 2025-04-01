Georgia Football Recruiting - Where Georgia Goes at RB in 2026 Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have plenty of options at the running back position in the 2026 recruiting class, both in state and across the country. Today, we take a look at the options for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are entering a pivotal stretch in the recruiting window. They are in the midst of spring practice, with recruits on campus on a daily basis it seems, and they have the official visits starting to ramp up soon as well. It's a critical time period, especially at a position of consistent need.
Georgia is always going to sign a running back, often times two under head coach Kirby Smart. Today, we take a look at the Bulldogs options, and there's plenty, at the position.
Savion Hiter - With Official visits set for Ohio State (May 30th), Georgia (June 6th), Michigan (June 13th), and Tennessee (June 20th), Hiter could be off the board by the end of the summer and is the top back available in this class, though Cooper is perhaps the best athlete in the class. It doesn't seem that heading into the official visits window, there is no apparent leader in this recruitment.
Derek Cooper - Cooper could be the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class, and he could be the No. 1 running back in this class; the South Florida athlete is that talented. He, like Hiter, is highly coveted. Though he did just spend his birthday weekend in Athens on an unofficial visit and was once committed to the Bulldogs. Miami is the obvious threat here for the Chaminade High School prospect, as well as Auburn and Ohio State.
Jae Lamar - The Colquitt County prospect appears to be the Bulldogs' top in-state prospect. At 6'0, 205 pounds, Lamar is one of the fastest backs in the class and has collegiate size. Florida State, Miami, and Clemson are in the mix, but Lamar has been made to feel like a priority for the Dawgs. They hold a slight lead entering the official visits window here.
Carsyn Baker - The Langston Hughest back really vaulted up others' boards as his junior season came. The track-star and star running back is seemingly headed out of state at the moment. He as visits set for FSU, Clemson, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.
