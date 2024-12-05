Georgia Football Releases Initial Injury Report Ahead of SEC Championship Game
Here is the latest injury report for the Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare for their conference championship matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for an epic rematch this Saturday that will not only be for the SEC Championship, but will also determine seeding in the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff. This will be just the seventh all-time meeting between these two teams in a series Texas leads 4-2.
The Bulldogs bested the Longhorns in Austin earlier this season after forcing a dooming, four turnovers against Texas' offense. The Horns will now have their chance at revenge as they travel to Atlanta for their first ever SEC Championship game.
With just a few days before kickoff, both teams have been battling injuries throughout the season. Below are the initial injury reports for both teams.
SEC Championship (Georgia vs Texas) Injury Report:
Georgia
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL, Out
- Trevor Etienne, RB, Questionable
- Branson Robinson, RB, Questionable
- Chauncey Bowens, RB, Questionable
- Christen Miller, DL, Questionable
Texas
- Derek Williams Jr., DB, Out
- CJ Baxter, RB, Out
- Christian Clark, RB, Out
- Velton Gardner, RB, Out
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Questionable
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
