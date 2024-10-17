Georgia Football Releases Initial Injury Report Ahead of Texas Game
Here is the latest injury report for the Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare for their matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for a massive regular season battle as the Dawgs make the trip to Austin for the first meeting with Texas as SEC opponents. This will be just the sixth meeting between these two historic programs in a series that dates back to 1948.
The Dawgs will be looking for their first win against Texas since the 1983 season when Georgia defeated Texas by a score of 10-9. The Longhorns currently lead the all-time series 4-1 and are on a one-game win streak against Georgia.
Both teams are entering this game with a handful of injuries to key players that could make massive impacts on this game, should they play. Below is the initial injury report for both teams.
Georgia vs Texas Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Questionable
- Branson Robinson, RB, Out
- Smael Mondon, LB, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Probable
- Jared Wilson, OL, Probable
Texas
- CJ Baxter, RB, Out
- Derek Williams Jr., DB, Out
- Christian Clark, RB, Out
- Velton Gardner, RB, Out
- Trevor Goosby, OL, Out
- Isaiah Bond, WR, Questionable
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
