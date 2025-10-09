Georgia Football Run Game Set to Face Biggest Test Against Auburn Tigers
Georgia's run game will face its biggest test to date against the Auburn Tigers this weekend.
A bright spot for Georgia's offense this season has been their ability to consistently run the ball. The Bulldogs are averaging over 200 yards per game this season on the ground and have rushed for 180 yards or more in all three conference games. However, they will face their biggest test to date this weekend against the Auburn Tigers.
The Tigers are allowing just 88 yards on the ground this season. Georgia will statistically be the best rushing offense they have faced this season. Of the teams Auburn has already faced, Oklahoma ranks 97th, Baylor ranks 86th, Ball State ranks 73rd, South Alabama ranks 31st and Texas A&M ranks 37th. South Alabama managed to rush for 140 yards and the Aggies rushed for 207 yards.
Based on those numbers, it would indicate that the Bulldogs can manufacture a rushing attack against the Tigers. Quarterback Gunner Stockton being able to add into the run game has certainly helped Georgia's efforts there, on top of Chauncey Bowens and Nate Frazier piecing together solid seasons thus far.
The Tigers do rank 82nd in the country for pass defense, which, to some, would say that the Bulldogs should try and attack them through the air. However, Georgia's offense operates best when they establish the run and consistently relies on it throughout the game.
A major key to success when playing on the road is third down success rate. That starts with the run game on early downs and being able to produce manageable situations. It's a whole lot better to be in 3rd and 4 as opposed to third and eight. Especially against this defense, who will send the house on third and long situations.
Georgia's run game has been impressive this season and if that continues this weekend against one of the best run defenses in the country, the Bulldogs will feel even better about their offense moving forward.
