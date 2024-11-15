Georgia Football Running Back Trevor Etienne Ruled Out vs Tennessee
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their most important game of the regular season as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens. This will be the 54th meeting between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs currently lead 28-23-2. The Bulldogs have won the past seven matchups against the Volunteers.
The Bulldogs were stunned on the road last week by the Ole Miss Rebels, as their offense was held to just 10 points in a 28-10 defeat. The loss has placed the Dawgs in "Do or die" mode, as another loss during the regular season would almost guarantee they miss the playoff.
Just a few days before kickoff, both teams released their initial injury reports for players. Below are the initial injury reports for both teams. On Thursday, an update was provided to the injury report and running back Trevor Etienne has been ruled out against the Volunteers.
Georgia vs Tennessee Injury Report:
Tennessee
- Jourdan Thomas, DB – Out
- Keenan Pili, LB – Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB – Out
- DeSean Bishop, RB – Out
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR – Questionable
- Nico Iamaleava, QB – Questionable
- Vysen Lang, OL – Questionable
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson II, RB – Out
- Branson Robinson, RB – Out
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL – Out
- Trevor Etienne, RB – Out
- Anthony Evans III, WR – Questionable
- Cash Jones, RB – Questionable
- Micah Morris, OL – Questionable
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.