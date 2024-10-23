Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Midseason Check-In
A look at how Georgia's 2024 recruiting class is doing in their first season on the roster.
The Georgia Bulldogs brought in a load of talent, as per usual, this past offseason thanks to a stacked 2024 recruiting class. The group was littered with high-caliber prospects and names that have already made some splashes this season. With it being their first year in college though, it still takes some time before a lot of them are ready to roll, so let's check in and see how some of the names are doing this season.
Safety KJ Bolden has certainly had the biggest impact already out of the group. Georgia lost Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard which opened a spot on the roster for Bolden to fill into. Malaki Starks playing STAR this season has also created more opportunities for Bolden to play. He picked up his first career interception against Mississippi State and has played well for the Dawgs this season. All things are pointing towards Georgia having another stud in the secondary.
Running back Nate Frazier is another name who has had an immediate impact on the roster. Roderick Robinson has missed time due to turf toe, Branson Robinson is also dealing with an injury and Trevor Etienne was suspended for the first game of the season. Without Frazier, who knows where Georgia's running back room would be right now. He has flashed this season and looks the part of a very good SEC running back.
Linebacker Chris Cole is another example of a freshman who has been called upon due to some injuries at the position. Smael Mondon is dealing with an ankle injury and that has resulted in Cole being added into the mix over the last couple of weeks. He played a good bit against Texas and he proved just how versatile of a player he is. So much so, that Georgia often put him in man coverage against tight end Gunnar Helm, arguably Texas' most dangerous weapon, and he more than held his own in that matchup.
Justin Williams has also seen some burn at linebacker this season. Head coach Kirby Smart had paid a major compliment to both him and Cole during his press conference on Tuesday.
“First off, if you want to say the player that’s made one of the biggest jumps, going back to your question, Chris Cole has made from the time he arrived to now, he has improved immensely," Smart said. "He and Justin Williams are so high character with toughness and intangibles."
Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye popped up on the injury report last week ahead of the Texas game, but the true freshman has gotten some burn upfront defensively for Georgia this season. He has brought tremendous size to the Dawgs and looks to be a player who is blossoming and evolving very quickly. Quintavius Johnson has also gotten some playing time this season and is continuing to make a push for playing time this year.
Defensive back Ellis Robinson is a name that fans have been itching to see more and more of this season. However, with Georgia having the likes of Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris, playing time has not been easy to come by for Robinson. In the spurts that Robinson has seen the field, he has flashed and looks to have the defensive back room in good hands moving forward.
Georgia has already called upon a good number of names from their 2024 recruiting class in year one and there are plenty of more names that will have an impact on this football program. It's still very early in the process for all of these players, but it looks like Georgia has once again landed a class with a lot of high-impact football players.
