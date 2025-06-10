Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football's 2025 Season Will be Determined by the Success of These Five Games

These are the five games that will determine how successful the Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season will be.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2025 college football season as the team looks to improve on its first-round College Football Playoff exit from just a year ago. With so much anticipation building around the Dawgs next season, here are the five games that will likely determine Georgia's fate.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a circus catch with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) defending at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Kirby Smart, a successful Georgia season has largely been dependent on whether or not the Dawgs beat Alabama and the Tide has been the source of many heartbreaks over the past 15 years. After last year's gut-wrenching defeat, returning the favor in Athens will be a huge priority for Bulldog fans.

2. Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams face masks Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday October 19, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the final SEC bout on Georgia's schedule, the Dawgs' matchup with Texas can be the deciding factor as to whether or not either team makes the College Football Playoff. Combined with a battle against football's prodigal son Arch Manning, and you've got the makings of a historic regular season matchup that will have the attention of everyone in the nation.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

Georgia running back Nate Frazier
Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) avoids a tackle from Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first SEC matchup of Georgia's season, Gunner Stockton's first start on the road, and a historic win streak over the Vols on the line. The Bulldogs' week three matchup against Tennessee will be the ultimate tone-setter for their 2025 season and could put the Dawgs in excellent position to once again reach the College Football Playoff, or send them scrambling for the remainder of the year.

4. Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks
Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger (6) can’t haul in a reception against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Kirby Smart had a list of "must-haves" for a college football season, beating Florida would certainly be near the top. The Gators are heading into the 2025 season with the most momentum they've had in years and are looking to end Georgia's four-year win streak. Extending this streak will be a crucial component of the Bulldogs' season.

5. Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) runs after a catch as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) attempts to make the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Last season's embarrassment left a bad taste in many Georgia fans' mouths as the Dawgs were handled by the Rebels in Oxford. A revenge victory in Athens will not only right the wrong of last season but provide the Dawgs with a strong win to their resume.

6. Honorable Mention: Auburn Tigers

Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne (1) is sacked by Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Auburn Tigers are not considered the most pressing challenge on Georgia's schedule this season, sleeping on the Tigers could be a fatal flaw. Bulldog fans have become far too familiar with how much of a challenge it can be to win Jordan-Hare Stadium and would hate to see an eight-game win streak against Auburn crumble on the road.

The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season in Athens on Saturday, August 30th when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.

