Georgia Football's 2025 Season Will be Determined by the Success of These Five Games
These are the five games that will determine how successful the Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season will be.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2025 college football season as the team looks to improve on its first-round College Football Playoff exit from just a year ago. With so much anticipation building around the Dawgs next season, here are the five games that will likely determine Georgia's fate.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Under Kirby Smart, a successful Georgia season has largely been dependent on whether or not the Dawgs beat Alabama and the Tide has been the source of many heartbreaks over the past 15 years. After last year's gut-wrenching defeat, returning the favor in Athens will be a huge priority for Bulldog fans.
2. Texas Longhorns
As the final SEC bout on Georgia's schedule, the Dawgs' matchup with Texas can be the deciding factor as to whether or not either team makes the College Football Playoff. Combined with a battle against football's prodigal son Arch Manning, and you've got the makings of a historic regular season matchup that will have the attention of everyone in the nation.
3. Tennessee Volunteers
The first SEC matchup of Georgia's season, Gunner Stockton's first start on the road, and a historic win streak over the Vols on the line. The Bulldogs' week three matchup against Tennessee will be the ultimate tone-setter for their 2025 season and could put the Dawgs in excellent position to once again reach the College Football Playoff, or send them scrambling for the remainder of the year.
4. Florida Gators
If Kirby Smart had a list of "must-haves" for a college football season, beating Florida would certainly be near the top. The Gators are heading into the 2025 season with the most momentum they've had in years and are looking to end Georgia's four-year win streak. Extending this streak will be a crucial component of the Bulldogs' season.
5. Ole Miss Rebels
Last season's embarrassment left a bad taste in many Georgia fans' mouths as the Dawgs were handled by the Rebels in Oxford. A revenge victory in Athens will not only right the wrong of last season but provide the Dawgs with a strong win to their resume.
6. Honorable Mention: Auburn Tigers
While the Auburn Tigers are not considered the most pressing challenge on Georgia's schedule this season, sleeping on the Tigers could be a fatal flaw. Bulldog fans have become far too familiar with how much of a challenge it can be to win Jordan-Hare Stadium and would hate to see an eight-game win streak against Auburn crumble on the road.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season in Athens on Saturday, August 30th when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
