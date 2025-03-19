Georgia Football's Biggest Need During Spring Football
What Georgia needs to improve on the most during spring football.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of yet another successful season. Despite their flaws, Georgia managed to win the SEC title and make the college football playoff in 2024. However, the season didn't end how many hoped it would and Georgia still had their fair share of flaws. So what does Georgia need improve on the most this spring?
ESPN's Heather Dinich released a list detailing what each playoff contender's biggest obstacle is ahead of the 2025 college football season. Here is what she had to say about the Dawgs:
"Offensive improvement. One specific area would be easier to zero in on this spring, but the reality is that Georgia ranked No. 102 in rushing yards per game (124.4), No. 132 with 35 drops by receivers and No. 117 with a 6.9 drop percentage," Dinich wrote. "The Bulldogs also ranked No. 126 with 24 fumbles. All of those things halted promising drives and need to be corrected with four new starters on the offensive line, a new starting quarterback in front-runner Gunner Stockton, and transfer receivers who need to help drastically cut down on the number of dropped balls. The additions of USC's Zachariah Branch and Texas A&M's Noah Thomas should give the group an immediate boost, but this spring will start the acclimation and learning process. Georgia's offense wasn't bad last year, but it has to improve."
Georgia certainly put in efforts this offseason to improve the offense. Perhaps the biggest key to all of it though will be offensive line play. Georgia lost four starters upfront to the NFL. They had up and down performances last season and never managed to find consistency in the run game, which is unusual for a Georgia team.
Most of the eyes will be put on Stockton this season as he is the likely name to step into the starting role but it goes further than just one name on offense this season.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Featured on Cover of New EA Sports Video Game
- Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Georgia Coaching Staff Member
- 2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley Locks in Official Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily