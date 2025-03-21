Georgia Football's Breakout Player for the 2025 College Football Season
Naming Georgia's breakout player for the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs started spring practice last week and are getting ready for the 2025 college football season. The Dawgs lost quite a few players on both sides of the ball to the NFL draft, which means they will have some new faces in the starting rotations. Some of them will likely be young football players.
While that might sound alarming at first, it could also mean that Georgia has some players have breakout seasons this year. Malaki Starks had a breakout year as a true freshman, Brock Bowers certainly shot out onto the scene in the early stages of his career, so who could be up next for Georgia?
ESPN released their list of breakout candidates for each top 25 college football team and safety KJ Bolden was the name mentioned with Georgia. Here is what Chris Low had to say about the pick:
"One of the best young defenders in the SEC last season, Bolden made his presence felt on the back end of that Georgia defense. As a true freshman, Bolden was overshadowed by All-American safety Malaki Starks but rose up and played some of his best football in the postseason. He'll only get better in 2025 and will be one of the anchors in a Georgia secondary that is also returning some talented young cornerbacks. Bolden is an excellent open-field tackler and, according to Pro Football Focus, gave up only eight yards in 134 coverage snaps last season."
Georgia will certainly need some players to enter into star roles with the departures they had this offseason. Bolden looks poised to make that jump as any players that earns playing time as a true freshman at Georgia has something special about them.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Featured on Cover of New EA Sports Video Game
- Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Georgia Coaching Staff Member
- 2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley Locks in Official Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily