Georgia Football's Brock Bowers Lands On Prestigious College Football List
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers landed on a very prestigious college football list.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had some memorable players since the start of the 2000s. Some legends of the program have committed to the University of Georgia since the start of the new century, but some weren't just legends for the red and black.
Some all-time great college football players have come through the program during that time. Names like AJ Green, Aaron Murray, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, the list goes on. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman decided to rank the top 25 FBS college football players from the 2000s, and just one Georgia Bulldog made the list. And it's not one that has already been named.
Tight end Brock Bowers came in at No. 23 on the list. He's ahead of LSU' Tyrann Mathieu and Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson. Bowers certainly belongs on the list as he is statistically the greatest tight to ever play college football and here is what Feldman had to say.
"The Napa, Calif., native proved to be a unique weapon for the Bulldogs almost from the moment he arrived in Athens in 2021," Feldman wrote. "The 6-4, 240-pound athlete was part tight end, part wideout, part running back, part utility knife, allowing him to create mismatches all over the field. He led national champion Georgia with 56 catches as a freshman. The next year in Georgia’s national title win over TCU, Bowers had seven catches for 152 yards and one TD. Bowers was the Dawgs’ go-to guy whenever they really needed something. He’s the only two-time winner of the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end."
There are certainly some names from the 2021-2022 run Georgia had that could maybe be argued to be on this list. Stetson Bennett won back-to-back titles and was a Heisman finalist and broke records at Georgia and Jalen Carter was one of the most dominant players in college football at the time. Regardless, Bowers certainly deserved to be on the list after what he accomplished in just three years at Georgia.
