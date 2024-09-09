Georgia Football's Carson Beck's Heisman Trophy Odds Take Step Back
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's Heisman Trophy odds have taken a step back after his week two performance.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck came into the 2024 college football season labeled as one of, if not, the best passer in the country. He is considered one of the favorites to go first overall in the 2025 NFL draft and one of the names in the mix to potentially win the Heisman this year. However, following Georgia's dominating win over Tennessee Tech, Beck's Heisman stock actually took a hit according to the sports books.
After week one, Beck's Heisman odds sat at +900 and he had the fourth best odds in the nation. The Georgia quarterback still has the fourth best odds to win the prestigious award according to Draft Kings, but they went in the wrong direction.
Heisman Trophy Odds Courtesy of Draft Kings
- Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas +600
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss +800
- Cam Ward, QB, Miami +850
- Carson Beck, QB, Georgia +1000
- Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon +1100
- Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama +1200
- Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee +1300
This is likely due to what other quarterbacks did in week two as opposed to what Beck didn't do that made the odds shift backwards. Against Tennessee Tech, Beck played the entire first half and just a little bit of the third quarter but still managed to throw for 242 yards, five touchdowns and completed 72 percent of his balls. He tied the school record for most touchdowns thrown in a singular game. Beck's season totals now sit at 520 yards, seven touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 70.7 completion percentage.
