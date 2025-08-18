Georgia Football's Final Remaining Questions Ahead of the Season
The final remaining questions for Georgia ahead of the 2025 college football season.
In less than two weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs will officially kick off their 2025 season. That means fall camp will be coming to a close soon, so here are the final remaining questions on Georgia's roster ahead of game one.
Is Ryan Puglisi Ready?
This is not a question about Puglisi being ready to be a starter for Georgia, but the Dawgs do need him to be ready to run the offense and play meaningful snaps this season. With Gunner Stockton having the ability to run the ball, Georgia needs its backup to be ready at any given moment. It happened in the SEC Championship game, and there's a good chance it could happen again at some point in the season.
The first two games against Marshall and Austin Peay will be crucial for Georgia to get a good look at Puglisi if the team takes care of business.
Who is Starting at Safety?
We know one of the starting safeties will be KJ Bolden, but who will be playing next to him? JaCorey Thomas will likely be the first option as he is the veteran in the room, but who amongst the transfers will step into a contributing role this year? Zion Branch and Adrian Maddox have shown some flashes this spring, but the Bulldogs need a firm answer at the second safety position before conference play rolls around in week three.
What Does the Running Back Rotation Look Like?
Similar to safety, Georgia knows the starter is going to be Nate Frazier, but who is the first one in the game behind him? Cash Jones got an ample amount of playing time last season and will likely continue his role as a third down specialist, but who is going to have the second most carries on the team?
The Bulldogs have plenty of options to choose from. Roderick Robinson is returning from injury, Chauncey Bowens has received a lot of reps this offseason, Bo Walker has flashed as a true freshman, and Dwight Phillips has shown some signs of being ready. Georgia also brought in Josh McCray from Illinois, but due to him missing the first part of fall camp due to illness, he is still working his way up to speed.
How Do They Manage the Tight End Position?
Speaking of having a lot of options, it's an embarrassment of riches at tight end. Oscar Delp is back for another season and Lawson Luckie is entering year three, so those two names will get a lot of playing time like they did last season.
The bigger question is, will Jaden Reddell be ready to take on a bigger role this season? Georgia played all three of Ben Yurosek, Delp and Luckie last season, so does Reddell enter the third slot this season? Also, will either of the true freshmen be ready to play? Ethan Barbour got some reps with the first unit on Saturday during the first scrimmage and Elyiss Williams could create some mismatches if he is ready to roll this year as well. However, there are a lot of mouths to feed in that room, so what will the rotation look like this year?
