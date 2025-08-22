Georgia Football's Gunner Stockton Not Included in Very Important Quarterback List
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has been left off a very important list on college football quarterbacks.
The NIL era of college football has brought forth some massive paydays for college athletes and has completely altered the way the sport is structured. Atop the list of highest earning players in college football is typically the quarterback.
Given that the quarterback is one of the highest-paid and most important positions in the sport, the compensation for different signal callers often varies by team. With this, On3's Peke Nakos recently took the liberty to track down and estimate the value of some of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the sport.
As expected, some of the top passers in the sport, such as LaNorris Sellers, Carson Beck, and Drew Allar, were all included in the list. However, there was one quarterback from a major program who was not included in the list.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton was not included in the list of highest-paid quarterbacks, suggesting that the Bulldogs have a relatively cheap salary for their starting signal caller in 2025.
This is an excellent sign for Bulldog fans, as it suggests the Dawgs' cheap salary allows for allocation of funds to other players. This, of course, means the talent on the surrounding members of the Bulldogs roster has the potential to be elevated.
While talent at the quarterback position has proven to be a major catalyst for national championship teams, surrounding talent is just as, if not more important, for a team. Having a talented quarterback such as Gunner Stockton on a presumably cheap salary is a massive benefit that has allowed the Dawgs to surround their starter with immense talent that other teams may lack.
