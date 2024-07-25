Former Georgia Football Player Potentially Out for Entire 2024 NFL Season
Former Georgia football player Derion Kendrick potentially out for the entire 2024 NFL season.
NFL training camps just got started across the professional football league but one former Georgia Bulldog may have had a major setback already ahead of the 2024 season. Defensive back Derion Kendrick is feared to have torn his ACL during practice. He will undergo additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis, according to Adam Schefter.
Kendrick was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2022 and has become a contributor for the Rams on defense. Over the last two seasons, he has played in 32 games and started in 18 of them for the Rams, recording an interception, 14 pass deflections and 92 tackles.
Kendrick transferred to Georgia prior to the 2021 season and became a massive focal point for the defense. He became the starting cornerback for the national title-winning Bulldogs and helped Georgia become one of the most historic defenses the sport has ever seen. He also won the Orange Bowl MVP in the college football playoff against Michigan after he recorded two interceptions and five tackles.
If the reports are true that Kendrick will have ACL surgery and miss the remainder of the season, it will be a tough break for the Bulldog. Year three in the NFL is a massive opportunity for professional football players to earn their second contracts in the league and Kendrick was looking to be on track to earn that. Kendrick signed a 4 year, $3,792,016 contract with the Los Angeles Rams, including a $132,016 signing bonus, $132,016 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $948,004. In 2024, Kendrick will earn a base salary of $985,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,018,004 and a dead cap value of $66,008, according to spotrac.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily