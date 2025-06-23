Georgia Football's Historic Streak in Jeopardy for the 2025 College Football Season
One of Georgia football's most historic streaks is in jeopardy this season.
Georgia's football program has gone on several impressive streaks since Kirby Smart was hired to be the head coach. They won the eastern division three straight times from 2017-2019, they had undefeated regular seasons three straight years from 2021-2023 and they won two consecutive national titles as well. One current streak that remains intact at Georgia, though, could be in jeopardy this season.
After maneuvering through a gruesome schedule last season, Georgia will do the same in 2025, only this year, there are more home games on the schedule. Instead of playing Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas on the road this season like they did in 2024, those games will be played in Sanford Stadium this season. Those three opponents are also a reason why one of Georgia's most historic streaks is at risk.
The Bulldogs have played extremely well at home under Kirby Smart, as they have not lost a home game since 2019 against South Carolina. They're even better when they get to play a night game at home. The Bulldogs have not lost a home night game since 2009 Kentucky when a 7:30 PM kickoff led to a Kentucky win in Athens.
Since that game though, Georgia has been perfect at home during night games and they have some big ones coming up this season.
As of now, Georgia is set to play Alabama at 7:30 PM in Athens. As for Ole Miss and Texas, both of those games could be flexed to either an afternoon kickoff time or an evening kickoff time.
The Bulldogs have not defeated Alabama in the regular season since 2007. However, this will also be Alabama's first time making the trip to Athens since 2015 and the first time they will have faced off against Kirby Smart at home.
Georgia fans pride themselves on having one of the greatest home atmospheres in all of college football, and they will have to prove that this season with multiple big games coming up on the schedule.
