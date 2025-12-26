SI

Michigan Zeroes In on Kyle Whittingham in Head Coaching Search, per Report

The Wolverines are nearing a hire of former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the frontrunner in Michigan's head coaching search.
Michigan has zeroed in on Kyle Whittingham in their head coaching search, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.

A deal with the 66-year-old Whittingham will be presented to top university officials on Friday, and a deal could come together quickly upon approval.

Whittingham stepped down as Utah's head coach earlier this month, less than two years after the program named his defensive coordinator, Morgan Scalley, as the head coach-in-waiting. Utah went 10-2 this season under Whittingham, and will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Whittingham went 177-88 in 21 full years as the program's head coach, and made it clear following the announcement of his resignation that he was not retiring.

He would replace Sherrone Moore, who was fired in early December for cause after the university found credible evidence that he had an inappropriate relationship with a member of his staff. Moore was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with third-degree felony home invasion and two other misdemeanors.

