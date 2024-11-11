Georgia Football's Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Following Ole Miss Game
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has provided an update to the injury report ahead of the Ole Miss game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend. They are coming off a tough loss on the road against Ole Miss. Georgia was never able to find any consistency on offense this past Saturday, and the Rebels' offense made plays down the stretch to put them in the win column.
The Bulldogs now have two losses on the season and cannot afford another one if they want to make the college football playoff. One area that would help make sure another loss doesn't happen is if the Dawgs can get some players healthy before this next game. Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following the Ole Miss game and provided an update to the injury report:
Georgia Injury Report Update 11/11:
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- "Earnest Greene has been dealing with some burners, some stingers on his left shoulder and that's been something that's kept him limited in practice."
- Tate Ratledge:
- Monroe Freeling:
- Smael Mondon & Roderick Robinson: "We are hopeful to get those guys back, each one of those guys is rehabbing and working their butts off."
- Branson Robinson - Knee
- Anthony Evans - Kirby Smart noted Saturday night that Anthony Evans was dealing with a hamstring.
