Georgia Football's Malaki Starks Lands Inside the Top 15 in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Former Georgia safety Malaki Starks landed inside of the top 15 in the latest NFL mock draft.
The NFL combine is rapidly approaching which also means the NFL draft is near. The Georgia Bulldogs once again have a litany of players that will be waiting to hear their name called over the three day the draft is happening. Based on projections though, it doesn't look like a few of them will have to wait too long for their dream to finally come true of getting drafted into the league.
NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund released her latest NFL mock draft and she uses a model to determine which players in the draft class would create the most wins for each NFL franchise. For former Georgia Bulldog Malaki Starks, the Miami Dolphins best suited him. Here is what Frelund had to say about the pick:
"The Dolphins have a number of decisions to make this offseason at all levels of the defense," Frelund wrote. "Jevon Holland is set to be a free agent and will likely command a strong (and well-deserved) contract on the open market. If he departs, Starks would be a natural replacement in the Fins' secondary. Miami could also target a WR here, especially with some uncertainty swirling around Tyreek Hill's future with the team."
Starks was an impact player for Georgia since his first game as a Bulldog during his treu freshman year. He made an incredible interception against Oregon in 2022 and from that moment on, the rest was history. He finished his career with six interceptions, six tackles for loss and 197 total tackles. During his junior year, Starks moved anywhere from safety, to STAR or in the slot. A very versatile players that NFL teams will certainly be trying to get early in the draft.
