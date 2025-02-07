Georgia Football's Mykel Williams Goes Inside the Top 10 in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams went inside of the top 10 in the latest NFL mock draft.
The NFL combine is rapidly approaching which also means the NFL draft is near. The Georgia Bulldogs once again have a litany of players that will be waiting to hear their name called over the three day the draft is happening. Based on projections though, it doesn't look like a few of them will have to wait too long for their dream to finally come true of getting drafted into the league.
NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund released her latest NFL mock draft and she uses a model to determine which players in the draft class would create the most wins for each NFL franchise. For former Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams, that was the Carolina Panthers at eighth overall in the first round. Here is what Frelund had to say about the pick:
"If you quickly look at Williams' production from this past season, you probably won't peg him as the eighth overall pick," Frelund wrote. "But you have to add about 20-25 percent to the Georgia product's final numbers (a range given to me by four separate scouts) because he played through injuries. Pairing Williams with a healthy Derrick Brown significantly upgrades the Panthers' front, meaning we shouldn't expect to see Carolina rank near the bottom of the league in sacks again in 2025."
Williams was an immediate impact player for the Bulldogs as a true freshman and from week one of his career to the final game he played in, Williams was on the field. He finished his three year college career with 14 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 63 total tackles. He also leaves Georgia as a national champion and a two-time SEC Champ.
