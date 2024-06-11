Georgia Football's Offseason Has Had a Different Vibe This Year. Here's Why.
This year's offseason has felt a little different around the Georgia program. Here is an explanation of why.
It isn’t exactly a well-kept secret that in Athens, Georgia, football reigns supreme. After all, the Dawgs haven’t lost a home game in nearly five years, have won two national titles, a conference championship, and have strung together a trio of undefeated regular seasons.
The Bulldogs’ success on the gridiron understandably leads to much angst when the offseason rolls around. Once the final whistle blows on one season, Dawgnation begins eagerly awaiting and counting down the days until the next one begins.
But the vibe in Athens this offseason have felt a little different. While fans are still fervently awaiting for the return of their football team, there have been a few things that have drawn the attention of Bulldog fans elsewhere.
First, Georgia’s basketball team had a fantastic second season under head coach Mike White. The Dawgs made a deep postseason run in the NIT tournament, making it all the way to the final four an exceeding postseason expectations.
On top of the Bulldog’s fantastic season on the court, the baseball team just completed one of their best seasons in recent memory. In their first season under head coach Wes Johnson, Georgia made it all the way to the NCAA Super Regional and gave fans a huge reason to be excited about the Diamond Dawgs moving forward.
Although football is still king at the University of Georgia, the rise of the Bulldogs’ basketball and baseball programs has provided Dawgnation with even more sports to become excited about. Which has shifted the vibe from anxiously awaiting the return of football, to supporting other teams within the Georgia athletics program.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
