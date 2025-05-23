Georgia Football's Running Back Room Ranked Top 10 in College Football
The Georgia Bulldog's running back room was ranked as one of the ten best in the country.
The Georgia Bulldogs don't utilize the transfer portal like some college football programs. Kirby Smart and his staff don't take 20 players out of the portal in order to completely fill out his roster. Instead, Georgia uses the portal to cover up the creases.
One crease the Bulldogs had this year was at running back. Branson Robinson entered the transfer portal, Roderick Robinson is working back from injury after playing in one game last year and Trevor Etienne declared for the NFL draft. So when Georgia saw a power back out of Illinois enter the portal, they jumped all over it.
Now Georgia's running back room looks the way it typically does and according to PFF, it';s the eighth-best running back room in college football.
"Nate Frazier entered Athens with a lot of hype as the No. 2 running back recruit from the 2024 class and had a strong freshman year, leading the Bulldogs with 671 rushing yards and posting an 84.2 rushing grade," Max Chadwick wrote. "The Bulldogs also picked up Illinois’ Josh McCray in the transfer portal, who was the seventh-most-valuable Big Ten running back last year, according to PFF’s wins above average metric."
McCray and Frazier are just the headliners of the running back room, but they also return Cash Jones who has been a reliable option for Georgia over the years. Chadwick mentions the depth Georgia has is a big factor in their ranking as well.
"Redshirt senior Cash Jones is one of the best receiving backs in college football, placing fourth among FBS running backs with an 81.7 receiving grade," Chadwick continued. "Georgia also has a quartet of former four-star recruits in redshirt sophomore Roderick Robinson II, redshirt freshman Chauncey Bowens, redshirt freshman Dwight Phillips and true freshman Bo Walker."
If Georgia can remain healthy at running back this season, they should be in great shape as far as the run game goes.
