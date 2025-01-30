Georgia Football's Smael Mondon Flashing at Senior Bowl
Georgia football linebacker Smael Mondon has been flashing at the Senior Bowl according to reports.
The NFL draft process has already begun and right now there are a bunch of former college football players showcasing their talents at the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week. The Georgia Bulldogs have a few players participating this week and one of the defensive players has been making a lot of positive noise this week.
Linebacker Smael Mondon is a name that has caught people's eyes this week. Whether it's been dropping back into coverage, showing his lateral quickness or showcasing his understanding of the game, Mondon has been proving why he should be a high-round pick in this year's draft.
Mondon could have gone to the NFL draft after the 2023 college football season, but elected to return for another year. And it';s a good thing he did because Mondon played some of, if not, the best football of his college career during his final year at Georgia. He finished his career with 212 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
Georgia has made quite a name for themselves when it comes to developing linebackers and sending them into the NFL, and Mondon looks like he is going to be yet another example of that.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily