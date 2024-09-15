Georgia Football's Tate Ratledge Injured During Kentucky Game
A Georgia football player has gone down with an injury during their game game against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend in Lexington. It's the first conference matchup for the Bulldogs on the season and the Wildcats are coming off of a conference loss against South Carolina in week two. During the contest, Georgia's offensive lineman Tate Ratledge went down with an injury to his left leg. The situation is still being monitored by the staff. (UPDATE: Ratledge is out with a knee and ankle injury)
Along with this being a fascinating SEC matchup, tonight's contest also features an interesting storyline between Georgia's roster and Kentucky's Brock Vandagriff and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Dumas-Johnson spent two seasons as the Dawgs' starting linebacker and was a major part of the team's 2022 national title victory. Vandagriff served as the Bulldogs' backup quarterback for the 2023 season and took a handful of snaps throughout the year.
How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
