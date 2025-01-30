Georgia Football's Trevor Etienne Continues to Impress at Senior Bowl
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne has opted to withdraw from the rest of the Senior Bowl after a strong start to the week.
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne quickly got added to the list of names that have been standing out this week at the Senior Bowl. A lot of good things have been coming out about the former Georgia running back, and Etienne has continued to be raved about this week at the Senior Bowl.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller compiled a list of players that stood out to him during Tuesday's practice and running back Trevor Etienne was amongst the group. Etienne transferred to Georgia last offseason and was a major contributor to their offense. Now he is working on making the transition to the NFL and it sounds like he is off to a good start.
"Etienne was unstoppable in every running back drill," Miller wrote. "At 5-foot-8, 202 pounds, Etienne is a blur out of the backfield as a receiver with excellent twitch and open-field speed. American Team linebackers and safeties could not keep up with him during drills designed to simulate one-on-one coverage. Etienne, who rushed for 609 yards and caught 32 passes for 194 yards in 2024, is currently an early Day 3 player in a loaded running back class, but he could potentially rise into the top three rounds with another day like he had on Tuesday."
ESPN's Field Yates kept the praise rolling after Wednesday's practice. Here is what he had to say:
"A lot of backs are going to get overlooked in the 2025 draft class, and Trevor Etienne (Georgia) could be one of them," Yates wrote. "While his 5-foot-8, 202-pound size is modest, Etienne showed natural receiving skills Wednesday after a productive season catching passes out of the backfield (32 receptions for 194 yards). He has lateral wiggle and the speed to turn the corner on perimeter runs."
Etienne, unfortunately, was banged up for Georgia down the last stretch of the season and had to miss some time, but when he was healthy, he was the number-one back for the Dawgs and a reliable option. Some thought he would maybe return to Athens for another season, but after declaring for the draft, it looks like he is off to a strong start.
