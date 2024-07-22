Georgia Football Safety Malaki Starks Receives Major Nomination
Malaki Starks, a safety for the Georgia Bulldogs has received a major nomination ahead on the 2024 college football season.
Since bursting onto the scene as a true freshman in 2022, Malaki Starks has been a key member of the Georgia Bulldogs’ defense. But while the safety’s on-field contributions have been fantastic, his lesser-known off-field contributions have been just as significant.
Starks has been a massive leader within the Athens community and has dedicated hours of his time to different causes. His off-field actions have not gone unnoticed either as he has been selected as a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team which recognizes college football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field.
While Starks will almost undoubtedly be a major contributor to the Bulldogs’ elite defense in 2024. He will also be a major contributor to the community for many years to come.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
