Georgia Football Schedule Already Getting Tougher in 2024
The Georgia Bulldogs entered the 2024 college football season with arguably one of the sport's tougher schedules ahead of them. With five, top-25 opponents on the slate, and three road games against Top-5 opponents, there was plenty of solid argumentative grounds to claim the toughest slate.
However, just one week into the college football season, the agrgument can be made that the Georgia Football schedule has become even harder.
Tennessee QB Hype is REAL
Tennessee has fallen flat on their face the last two seasons when playing the University of Georgia, it's true. They've entered the game with plenty of offensive hype and expectations, only to be stymied by the Georgia defense. This year could be different based on the first week of the football season. Former Five-star Nico Iamaleava completed 78.2% of his passes against UTC, throwing for 314 yards and 3 TDs... in one half. Additionally, Iamaleava showed the ability to run the football in the bowl win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, something that will be required to defeat this Georgia defense in 2024. After one week though, it's undeniable, that November matchup against Tennessee just got more interesting.
Ole Miss Did What?
Jaxson Dart had 418 yards passing on Saturday against Furman... in the first half of the football game. Yes, it's Furman, but that Ole Miss offense is a powerhouse it appears just one week into the football season behind Dart. Dart's in his third season with the Rebels and has a litany of weapons alongside him despite having lost Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State. Additionally, Ole Miss's coveted transfer portal additions out the portal on the defensive side of the ball appeared to flash as well. They had 4.0 sacks in the contest and 16.0 total TFLs.
Alabama Off Smooth
There were very few negative possessions for Alabama offensively on Saturday. If that were an offense that was just installed in spring practice for the first time, there were few signs of it. QB Jalen Milroe showed just why he's one of the more dynamic and terrifying defensive assignments in this conference. Milroe averaged 28.5 yards per completion on Saturday and added a 40-yard scramble to the box score as well. Most importantly, he designed nearly half a dozen quarterback runs during the game. If Jalen Milroe is carrying the ball ten times against WKU in one-half of meaningful snaps... he's going to be receiving quite the workload in contested football games this season.
Texas Didn't Need the RB Room
Steve Sarkisian is one of the more innovative offensive minds in the sport of college football, as was on display Saturday in Austin, Texas. Granted, it was Colorado State, however, Sarkisian still had to manufacture some type of running game without CJ Baxter for the year. He scattered 41 rushing attempts across 9 different Texas Longhorns. So, yea, you might not have to prepare for CJ Baxter in the Texas run game this season, but you will have to seemingly prepare for the entire roster.
