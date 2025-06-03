Georgia Football Schedule Includes Four of College Football's Most Anticipated Games
Georgia's 2025 college football schedule includes four of college football's most anticipated games, according to ESPN.
During the 2024 college football season, Georgia had to maneuver through one of the sport's toughest schedules. Road games against Texas, Alabama and Ole while also matching up against Tennessee at home and a neautral site game against Clemson. This season, they'll run it back with the same conference opponents as last year only the venues will be flipped.
To no surprise, it's still considered to be one of the more difficult schedules, but on the bright side, Dawg fans will get to enjoy several keynote home games this season.
ESPN recently released a list of the most anticipated games for the 2025 season based on their FPI ratings, and four of Georgia's games cracked the top 10: Georgia vs Texas ranked No.1, Georgia vs Alabama ranked No. 3, Georgia vs Tennessee ranked No. 4 and Georgia vs Auburn ranked No. 7.
Alabama has not made the trip to Athens since 2015, Texas will be making their first ever appearance in Sanford Stadium and road games at Tennessee and Auburn 'always produce a highly anticipated matchup. That doesn't even include their neutral site game against Florida or their home game against Ole Miss either.
While Georgia vs Alabama has turned into one of the nation's best matchups over the years, it arguably doesn;'t get any bigger than Georgia vs Texas this season. The Bulldogs got the best of the Longhorns twice last season, including the SEC Championship. To make things better, Arch Manning is set to be the starting quarterback for Texas this season, and chose the Longhorns over Georgia coming out of high school. The matchup has everything college football fans dream of.
