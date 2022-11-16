Georgia still holds strong with the No. 1 ranking after the latest college football playoff rankings came in and the playoffs are coming up quickly. There are two weeks left in the regular season followed by conference championship weekend rolls around and then the final four teams will be announced.

So as it currently sits, what do the numbers say about the Bulldogs' chances of bringing home back-to-back titles?

According to FanDuel, Georgia sits at the top with -145 odds to win the national title this season. The next highest is Ohio State at +250, Michigan right behind them at +800 and Tennessee at fourth at +1600.

It's easy to see why Georgia would be the current favorite. They are one of four undefeated teams remaining in college football and have two very impressive wins against Oregon and Tennessee but what really makes them stand out is how balanced of a team they are.

The Bulldogs are averaging the sixth most points per game in the nation with 40.6. It might not seem impressive in this context considering Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan all rank ahead of Georgia but defense is where they have the edge. The Bulldogs rank second for scoring defense as they are allowing 11.6 points per game this season. While Michigan does sit at the top in that stat category, they haven't shut down two top-four scoring offenses this season as Georgia has.

If the college football playoff does indeed play out the way the odds say they will, Georgia would become the first team to win back-to-back titles in college football playoff history. The last time any team accomplished that feat was when Alabama repeated in 2011 and 2012. It has only been done eight total times in college football history.

If Georgia can hold onto their No. 1 ranking for the next three weeks their road to another title only becomes easier. The top seed in the playoff gets to choose where they want to play their semifinal game and this year one of the options is the Peach Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Essentially, the Bulldogs could lock in a game that would pretty much be labeled as a home game for them in the opening round.

A lot can still happen before these next three weeks come to a close but with Georgia only having Kentucky and Georgia Tech remaining on the schedule followed by a game in the SEC Championship in which they are currently a 16-point favorite, they're in good standing to make a repeat happen.

