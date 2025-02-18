Georgia Football Set to Officially Name Director of Scouting
The Georgia Bulldogs are continuing their offseason front office moves as they have recently released the name of their director of scouting.
As the NIL era brings forth numerous challenges and changes to the college football landscape, teams and programs have begun acting accordingly to adjust to these alterations. The Georgia Bulldogs are the latest organization to make changes in preparation for this new age of college football.
The University of Georgia has officially named James Ellis as its Director of Scouting. Ellis has been a member of the Bulldogs staff for a handful of years and was a part of both of Georgia's national championship victories in 2021 and 2022. His most recent title for the Bulldogs' staff was assistant director of player personnel.
In his new role, Ellis will be responsible for talent evaluation at both the high school and collegiate levels and will also be responsible for collaborating with the recruiting team to ensure that the Dawgs will be in the best position to acquire the highest level of talent possible.
The Dawgs have consistently been making front-office moves this offseason in preparation for the expected changes coming to the college landscape in the near future. Earlier this week, the Bulldogs announced that Tanner Potts, a member of Georgia's athletic department, would be assuming the role of CEO for the Classic City Collective. In addition, the university's vice president and chief communications officer, Steven Drummond, has accepted a position as deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer.
The Bulldogs will likely continue to make front-office adjustments to their program so that their team has the best chance of winning as the college football world continues to change.
