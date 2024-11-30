Georgia Football Shut out by Georgia Tech at Halftime
The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have played the first thirty minutes of their annual rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."
The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are halfway through their annual rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets currently hold a 17-0 lead after 30 minutes of play. With the second half coming up, here is a quick recap to how the first half has played out.
It was an ugly first half of play for the Dawgs on both sides of the ball in the first half. The offense struggled to get anything going and when they did fumbled the ball on Tech's side of the field. For the Yellowjackets it has been the run game on crucial downs and explosives in the passing game that has created scoring opportunities for them.
The Dawgs are set to receive the ball at the start of the third quarter. Stay tuned for more coverage from the second half as the Dawgs look to earn their 10th win of the 2024 season.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
