Georgia Football Staffer Headed to Role with Big 12 Conference
Georgia football staffer Neyland Raper, assistant AD/director of football operations, headed to BIg 12 in a football-related role.
Just when college football fans think offseason moves have settled down as the 2024 college football season approaches, a Georgia staff member is on the move. Neyland Raper, assistant AD/director of football operations, headed to BIg 12 in a football-related role, according to Matt Zenitz.
Raper has worked at Georgia since 2017, including as the team’s director of football ops since 2021. After two seasons, he followed Mel Tucker to Colorado as the Assistant Head Coach but then returned to Athens before the start of the 2019 season. Prior to his start in Athens, the Cleveland, TN native graduated from Walker Valley High School then the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management. As a student in Knoxville, Raper was a student equipment manager as well as working on the athletics facilities staff.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
