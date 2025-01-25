Georgia Football Stat of Concern - Bulldogs Make Kirby Smart History in 2024
For the first time under Kirby Smart at Georgia, they were outrushed by opponents in 2024. We break down what it means and how they improve.
Stop me if you've heard it:
"If you wanna win in this league, you'd better run the football."
"These games are won at the lines of scrimmage."
"This is a line of scrimmage league"
There are a number of ways coaches say it, but all of them agree, you have to be able to run the football and control the line of scrimmage in the sport of football if you're going to win at a high-level. The Georgia Bulldogs have been among the sports best football teams for nearly a decade. They haven't finished outside the Top-5 in the final rankings since 2016.
Part of the reason is because they have never been outrushed by opponents in a season under Kirby Smart, that was until 2024.
Season Totals:
Rushing Yards Gained - 1742 yards
Rushing Yards Allowed - 1815 yards
They will need to get better at the lines of scrimmmage, there's no doubt. But they will need to be better all around offensively. They decline nearly 10.0 points per game, they finished under 400.0 yards per game for the first time since 2019. There's a tremendous amount of room for growth entering 2024, there's no doubt.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily