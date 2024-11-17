Georgia Football Takes Down Tennessee Volunteers
The Georgia Bulldogs have defeated the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs had their backs against the wall this week in a must-win game against Tennessee to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they took care of business. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 31-17 at home in dominating fashion.
Tennessee jumped out 10-0 to start the game but it was all Dawgs after that. The Bulldogs would go on to outscore Tennessee 31-7 for the remainder of the game to seal the win. Quarterback Carson Beck finished the day with 346 yards and two touchdowns. London Humphreys was the leading receiver with three receptions for 63 yards. Tight end Oscar Delp had a big day with two touchdown receptions.
The biggest drive of the game came in the fourth quarter when the Dawgs were backed up on their own eight-yard line only up seven, and the offense marched down the field to score a touchdown to go up two scores. Running back Nate Frazier was the final man to punch it in and it was Georgia's defense that got the final stop to end the game.
Georgia has officially wrapped up their conference schedule this season with only two losses. They will play UMass next weekend at Sanford Stadium at 12:45 and then will host Georgia Tech the following week. A massive win for Georgia as it puts them back into the playoff conversation assuming they take care of business the rest of the way.
