Georgia Football "Too Talented" To Miss College Football Playoff According to Major Website

According to this major sports website, the Georgia Bulldogs are much too talented to miss this year's College Football Playoff.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players and fans after their victory over Florida. The annual Georgia vs Florida football rivalry was held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Bulldogs went in at halftime with a 28 to 3 lead over the Gators and won with a final score of 42 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102822 Bs Georgia Vs Florida Football Game 2nd Half 06 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs have been no stranger to winning football games over the past four college seasons. While elite coaching from Kirby Smart has certainly played a part, the team’s success and winning ways can easily be attributed to the plethora of talent the Dawgs have had on the roster. 

The Bulldogs will field another extremely talented roster in this year’s college football season, which has led to this major news network declaring that the Dawgs will be shoe-ins for the College Football Playoff.

According to The Athletic, the Bulldogs may have one of the toughest schedules in all of college football next year. But the Dawgs’ deep roster and immense talent will be too strong for the Bulldogs not to make a run at the championship. 

“Georgia is too deep and too talented not to make it deep into the postseason.” Said The Athletic. Talent and depth have become staples of the Georgia football program and will likely be the reason Georgia has success during this year’s rigorous schedule

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

