Georgia Football vs Auburn Score Predictions

As the Georgia/Auburn game inches closer, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew members believe the game will unfold.
The 129th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" is just a few short days away as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to host one of their longest-tenured rivals, the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs are currently more than 20-point favorites in this contest and will be looking to notch their eighth straight victory in the series.
With preparations for this exciting matchup nearly wrapped up, here is how our Dawgs Daily crew believes that game will unfold.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 40, Auburn 17
Slow starts have been an issue for this Georgia team this season but I think they get on the right track this weekend. I expect the Bulldogs to carry the offensive momentum they found in the second half last week into this matchup and really start to find their groove on that side of the football. I do think Auburn will find some spurts of success on offense as they have been able to move the ball successfully this season, but the turnover issues and lack of consistency continue for the Tigers against a very talented Georgia defense. Dawgs roll this week and get a bounce-back win.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 38, Auburn 14
There's no reason to believe that THIS is the defense and THIS is the environment that Peyton Thorne and this Auburn offense get off the turnover wagon. They are on pace for 36 turnovers as a team this season, and they will more than likely turn it over again on Saturday. However, Hugh Freeze's history tells you he will have an explosive or two in his bag of tricks, enough to assume scoring drives will occur. However, this is shaping up like a Georgia football team that finally starts like they seem to want to finish in a football game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 41, Auburn 10
Georgia has yet to score 10 points in the first half against a power-four opponent this season. Considering that a slow start was ultimately what doomed their chances against Alabama last week, I believe Kirby Smart and the offensive staff will prioritize getting points on the board and finding an offensive rhythm early. Expect a lot of early shots with an emphasis on establishing the passing game from offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. I see an offensive explosion giving Georgia an early lead, which will allow the Dawgs to coast for a good portion of the second half.
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
