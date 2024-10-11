Georgia Football vs Mississippi State Score Predictions
As the Georgia/Mississippi State game inches closer, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew members believe the game will unfold.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday as they continue their SEC gauntlet through the 2024 season. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since Georgia’s national championship season in 2022.
With preparations for this exciting matchup nearly wrapped up, here is how our Dawgs Daily crew believes that game will unfold.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 41, Mississippi State 7
If there were ever a time for Georgia's offense to really get things going it would be this weekend. Mississippi State has struggled to keep teams out of the red zone this season and teams are converting those red zone attempts into touchdowns at a high rate. Another factor going into this game is that Mississippi State's offense runs at a very high tempo while also not being very effecient. That means their defense gets put onto the field a lot and is put into some tough situations. I expect Georgia to cruise this weekend and bring a lot of momentum into next week when they get ready for Texas.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 42, Mississippi State 10
There are way too many statistics and way too much film through five games to think this game shouldn't be handle properly by Georgia. Mississippi State is dead last in the conference in explosive plays allowed, they are dead last in sacks, they are dead last in rushing yards allowed per game. Georgia is in need of a hot start and a confidence-boosting game and with the way Mississippi State allows leads to be gained quickly, this is the one to circle. Mississippi State has been down at points this season 35 to 3 vs Toledo, 28 to 7 to Florida, and 28 to 6 to Texas. Georgia should handle this one, and handle it early.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 45, Mississippi State 9
While extremely efficient, Georgia hasn't been explosive on offense up to this point in the season. However, although Mississippi State is an SEC opponent, they will probably not have much success keeping the Dawgs' offense at bay. Look for Georgia to have an extremely efficient day on offense, even if they don't have numerous explosives.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th. 2024
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
