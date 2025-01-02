Georgia Football vs Notre Dame Score; Live Updates
Keep up with the score of the Allstate Sugar Bowl as Georgia and Notre Dame battle in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in New Orleans, Louisiana, this afternoon as they face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This is just the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that teh Bulldogs control 3-0. The winner of this game will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, where they will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Capitol One Orange Bowl. As the Irish and Bulldogs face off, we bring you live game updates.
LIVE UPDATES:
*This article will be periodically updated both ahead of and during the football game*
First Quarter:
Second Quarter:
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter:
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Thursday, January 2nd. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
