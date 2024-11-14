Georgia Football vs Tennessee Betting Odds: Bulldogs Climbing as Favorite
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to climb as the favorite in regard to the betting odds against Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for a must-win matchup against their longtime rival, the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday in Athens. This will be the 54th meeting between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs currently lead 28-23-2.
The Dawgs are heading into this matchup on the heels of an embarrassing loss on the road to the Ole Miss Rebels and are in desperate need of a win this Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Volunteers, on the other hand, enter this matchup it’s just one loss on the season and are in a relatively decent position to make this year’s College Football Playoff.
Georgia has dominated this matchup as of late rattling off a series-record seven straight wins over the Vols. The Bulldogs have held Tennessee’s offense to under 20 points in six of those seven matchups and have won all seven games by at least two scores.
Georgia vs Tennessee Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Georgia is a 10-point favorite over the Tennessee Volunteers. This line initially opened last week with the Bulldogs as a 8.5-point favorite. Now it has climbed to ten.
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily