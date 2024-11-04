Georgia Football vs Tennessee Kickoff Time Announced
The kickoff time for Georgia's massive game against the Tennessee Volunteers has been announced.
The Georgia Bulldogs will have their hands full this Saturday as they hit the road to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi. But once the Dawgs finish their matchup against the Rebels, they will immediately need to turn their attention to the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the Dawgs' 54th meeting with Tennessee in a series they lead 28-23-2.
On Monday, the SEC announced that the Bulldogs and Volunteers matchup in Athens would kick off at 7:30 PM on Saturday. According to FanDuel, Georgia is currently a 10.5-point favorite heading into this game, and the over/under is set at 53.5 points. The location of the game certainly bodes well for the Bulldogs, who have not lost in Athens since the 2019 college football season.
Georgia has rattled off seven straight wins over the Volunteers and has held Tennessee's offense to under 20 points in six of those seven victories. ESPN's FPI Index currently gives the Bulldogs a 63.2% chance to win the game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily