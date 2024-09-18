Georgia Football With Opportunity to Begin New Era in Georgia-Alabama Rivalry
The Georgia Bulldogs have an opportunity to turn the page in the Georgia-Alabama rivalry this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide have been two of the most dominant programs in college football for nearly a decade. Over the past 10 seasons, the two schools have accounted for a total of five national championships, nine conference titles, and almost 50 first-round picks selected in the NFL Draft.
But for all the successes these two teams have shared, The Crimson Tide has a massive edge over Georgia in head-to-head matchups, and it isn’t particularly very close. During the Kirby Smart era, the Dawgs have defeated Bama just once and are 2-8 in their previous matchups against the Tide overall.
The common denominator of the Bulldogs’ poor record against Alabama over the past decade and a half was, of course, Nick Saban who is arguably the greatest college football coach in the history of the sport. Saban announced his retirement from coaching following the 2023 season, capping off one of the most dominant runs a college football program has ever seen.
With Saban’s reign on the college football world over, the Georgia Bulldogs now have an excellent opportunity to turn a new leaf in this storied rivalry. As a victory over the Tide in next Saturday’s matchup could signify the beginning of a new era for the Georgia-Alabama rivalry.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
