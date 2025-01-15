Georgia Football WR, Anthony Evans Commits to Mississippi State
Former Georgia WR, Anthony Evans has committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs per his social media.
Former Georgia wide receiver Anthony Evans enterred the NCAA Transfer Portal shortly after the Bulldogs final football game against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. It's now been announced that Evans intends to transfer to Mississippi State.
Evans' role in 2024 was relatively limited, playing behind veterans like Dominic Lovett in the slot and Arian Smith at the Z position for the Georgia Bulldogs. Though he was the starter as a punt and kick off return specialist when healthy for Georgia during the 2025 season. Evans finishes his Georgia career with just 13 receptions for 129 yards and 1 TD.
The Bulldogs also added Zacahriah Branch to the wide receiver room shortly after the departure from Evans.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
- Carson Beck, QB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
- DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
- RB, Cash Jones
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another tough slate in 2025, with their 2024 SEC schedule that was the toughest in CFB just flipping home and away venues. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee all on the SEC slate in 2025.
