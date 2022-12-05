SEC Championship Game Balls for Georgia

Every team sets out with at least one primary mission to start the beginning of the season... win your conference. If you've managed to place yourself in Atlanta, for the SEC Championship game, history says more often than not, if you win, your future is still very much so ahead of you. With Georgia's win over LSU, 50-30, they were able to do just that. The Bulldogs played about as clean of a game offensively as you could've asked for. While they weren’t up to the Georgia Standard on defense, they still made some plays.

Here is who we feel earned game balls after yesterday's performance:

Stetson Bennett

Through the highs and lows and through the ups and downs, Stetson Bennett has been labeled a lot of things. From game manager to turnover happy, and of course too small. He has heard it all. What can’t be argued is Bennett has shown up when the lights are the brightest. He finished 23 of 29 (79.3%) with 274 yards passing and four touchdowns. Most of that came in the first half, with Bennett only having five pass attempts in the second half.

Kendall Milton

Junior running back Kendall Milton has been struggling with injuries for most of his college football career. He has never been able to have a stretch where he remains healthy. In the past couple of weeks, he’s looked healthier and quicker than he ever has at Georgia. He looked like the Kendall Milton that people were roaring with optimism for as a freshman. Saturday night he had his first 100-yard rushing game in college, going for eight carries for 113 yards averaging 14.1 yards per carry.

Jalen Carter

Without question, ever since Carter has come back from injury, he’s helped this defense out tremendously. Last night in the SEC championship game was no different. He finished his night with four total tackles, two for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. His ability to clog up the running gaps and affect an entire game doesn't show up in the box score. He had one of the better kodak moments holding up one finger while holding Jayden Daniels.

Christopher Smith

Senior safety Christopher Smith has been a player that’s slowly kept grinding and improving his draft stock. Last night defiantly didn’t hurt, either. His night started with a blocked field goal attempt that he took 96 yards to the house. Giving Georgia a 7-0 lead. He also had an interception in the endzone, limiting some of the bleeding the defense experienced in the second half. Smith finished with three total tackles, one for loss, an interception, and special teams touchdown. A strong performance that might just land him the Nagurski award.

