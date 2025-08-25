Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Discusses the Difficulty of Preparing for Marshall
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discusses the difficulty of preparing for an opponent like Marshall.
Game week has officially arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs as they will play Marshall this Saturday in Sanford Stadium. To kick off the week, head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview the matchup and discuss his football team before they officially kick off the season.
One of the topics Coach Smart discussed was how his team has been preparing for Marshall.
"You start with yourself," Smart said. "You prepare yourself by how you run to the ball, how you strike people, how you move people, how you run the ball, throw the ball, don't turn it over. A lot of sloppiness in first games, penalties, so it starts with that. So you're asking about the opponent, the opponent is us, and it's going to be us every week this year. It is important that we know what they do and sometimes that less information than others. They've got an interesting staff make up of guys from all over, they've got an interesting roster make up of guys from all over. Some of which they couldn't control because they had a lot of guys leave after the head coach left. So they've got individuals from all over. I don't know that I have ever seen a depth chart that it's three deep transfer, four deep transfer, there's a lot of transfers."
Coach Smart also mentioned that he has been really impressed with Marshall's running backs while watching tape.
"Well I think when you look across the board, there's so many different guys coming in and going out," Smart said. "It's really hard. You start with the quarterback position where they may play multiple guys. When you look at their history they've got guys who can run it, guys who can throw it. Defensively, they've got really good players that have come through there. Not to single anybody out, I just think they have really good football players. When you look across, the backs that they have coming in, when you watch the tapes of their backs of where they played the year before, tremendous group of backs."
Georgia will play Marshall at 3:30 PM on Saturday in Athens, GA. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN. Mike Monaco will handle play-by-play responsibilities for Saturday's contest, while Kirk Morrison will share the booth, handling color commentary. Dawn Davenport will be responsible for sideline reporting.
Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has not lost a season opener and is on a more than 30-game win streak in their home venue.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily