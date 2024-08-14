Georgia Lands Four Players on ESPN's Preseason All-American List
The Georgia Bulldogs landed three players on ESPN's preseason All-American list ahead of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another roster loaded with future NFL talent and it's a big reason why they are considered the favorites to win the national title this season. The returns of players like quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks and defensive lineman Mykel Williams have Georgia sitting in a great position to make a run this season. Those projections also lined up with one major outlet's preseason All-American list.
ESPN released their list of preseason first-team All-American players ahead of the season starting and the Bulldogs landed three players on the list, four if you count their second-team mentions as well. Beck, Starks and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge all were mentioned with the first team while Williams was listed with the second team nominees. Here is what the outlet had to say about each of the first-team selections.
Carson Beck, QB
"In his first season as a starter a year ago, Beck almost made it look too easy at times in leading the SEC and ranking third nationally with 3,941 passing yards. Some of his top playmakers have moved on, including tight end Brock Bowers, but Beck is at his best spreading the ball around and finding open targets. He completed 72.4% of his passes and was intercepted only six times in 417 pass attempts."
Tate Ratledge, OG
"Georgia could have its best offensive line of Kirby Smart's tenure, and Ratledge is one of the leaders of that unit after bypassing a chance to enter the NFL draft. The 6-6, 310-pound senior is a two-year starter at right guard. His first start came three years ago, but he broke his foot in the first game against Clemson and missed the rest of the season. Ratledge earned AP second-team All-America honors a year ago and returns as one of the best pass-blocking guards in the country."
Malaki Starks , S
"Starks could become Georgia's first two-time All-America safety in nearly 40 years. He's been a rock for the Bulldogs on defense since his true freshman season and excels in both stopping the run and playing coverage. The 6-1, 205-pound junior was fourth on Georgia's team last season with 52 total tackles and had three interceptions. When the Bulldogs have needed a big play, Starks has been there to make it."
ESPN's Jordan Reid also recently predicted Georgia to break their own NFL draft record and have 16 players selected in the 2025 NFL draft with three of them being first-round selections. The expectations are high for the Bulldogs' roster this season, and it's easy to see why when you look around at the roster while adding in the additions they made from the transfer portal this offseason.
