Georgia Predicted to Break NFL Draft Record in 2025 by ESPN
The Georgia Bulldogs have been predicted to break their own NFL draft record in 2025 by an ESPN NFL draft analyst.
The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned 33 players into the NFL through the draft over the last three years and they are set up to have another massive class this next year. In 2022, Georgia broke the NFL draft record after having 15 total players selected within the seven rounds, and now they are predicted to break their own record in 2025 by one NFL draft analyst.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released a list of 10 college football teams with the most 2025 NFL draft prospects and Georgia came in at number on the list. Along with his analysis of each potential draft pick from Georgia, Reid predicted that the Bulldogs would have three first-round picks and 16 total draft selections. He also said Mykel Williams is the top draft prospect to know from Georgia and center Jared Wilson is a sleeper pick to watch. Here is every player Reid mentioned as a draftable prospect:
Georgia Football Projected Draft Picks Per ESPN:
- Carson Beck, QB
- Mykel Williams, DL
- Malaki Starks, S
- Daylen Everette, DB
- Smael Mondon, LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Dylan Fairchild, OL
- Tate Ratledge, OL
- Earnest Greene, OL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Dillon Bell, WR
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Oscar Delp, TE
- Ben Yurosek, TE
This list even has the potential to be added to by the end of the 2024 season. Miami transfer wide receiver Colbie Young is expected to be a contributor on offense for the Bulldogs this season at X, and his big body frame could very easily land him in the draft with an impactful season. Defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is another player who will be draft-eligible after this season, and after dealing with some injuries, he could be staring down a breakout season. Defensive back Julian Humphrey is another name to keep an eye on as he is battling for the starting cornerback job alongside Everette. If he wins the job and has a great season as the starter, he will more than likely be viewed as a draftable prospect next class if he declares.
Having more than 15 players taken in a singular draft would be a massive accomplishment for the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart, and when all of the pieces are laid out in front of you, it seems like something the program could actually pull off during the next NFL draft.
